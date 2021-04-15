Welland getting two new fire stations

Welland will soon have two new fire halls.

Construction is underway on Fire Station #1, located at the former Atlas Steels property at 400 East Main Street, and Fire Station #2, located at 636 King Street.

Officials say the new sites will result in significant efficiencies and improve response capabilities for the residents of Welland.

The project is consolidating five fire stations into three, as Fire Stations #1, #2, #4, and #5 will close once the new stations are operational.

Fire Station #1 will serve as the headquarters for Fire and Emergency Services operations, staff, volunteer firefighters and will include a training tower.

Fire Station #2 will be located behind the current site of the Fire Station Headquarters on King Street which will be demolished once the new building is complete.

Construction is expected to be complete on both firehalls in the spring of 2022.

“Welland has an incredible and highly respected Fire & Emergency Services Department that is second to none across Canada,” said Mayor Frank Campion. “They play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of our residents and the protection of property. This is an integral step in keeping our citizens safe and ensuring the Welland Fire and Emergency Services remains a leader in fire service.”