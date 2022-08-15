Welland grandma wins $150,000

A Welland woman has won $150,000 playing The Big Spin Instant game.

Sandra Ash says she has been a regular lottery player for about seven years now.

"I won $10,000 on THE BIGGER SPIN four years ago and I was determined to come back and spin the BIG SPIN wheel. When I saw I won a SPIN, I went to the store expecting to win $10 or $20. When I saw it land on BIG SPIN, I knew I had won, and I was totally shocked!”

She says she couldn’t get home fast enough to tell her husband the big news.

The mother and grandmother said it was overwhelming walking into the room with the big wheel.

"I was stunned when I saw the BIG SPIN wheel land on $150,000. What a wonderful experience."

She plans to take a trip out west with her husband. "I will take myself shopping for a little treat and do some renovations around the house. The rest will go in the bank to be saved for the future."

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Niagara Street in Welland.