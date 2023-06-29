Welland has new plan to keep residents safe on the water

The City of Welland wants to improve water safety at the Recreational Canal and Welland River.

Officials say now that summer activities on the water are in full swing, they are taking measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

The city has adopted the Recreational Canal Safety Plan to provide the public with crucial information on water safety and drowning prevention in a public education campaign, water safety days, and offering free lifejacket rentals at the docks.

Officials say the plan is not intended to keep people off the waterways, but to ensure that the public knows the safety measures.



"We invited Ontario's Lifesaving Society to conduct a comprehensive Aquatic Safety Audit of the Recreational Canal to maximize the safety of residents who use the waterways," said Nicole Pilote, supervisor of aquatics and recreation programs. "The new plan aims to engage and educate residents on how to make the recreational canal safer year-round."

