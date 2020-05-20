Welland hosting annual Tulip Bulb Giveaway on May 28th

Good news for gardeners in the Rose City; Welland will be going ahead with the annual Tulip Bulb Giveaway.

This year's event will be a drive through model with staff decked out in PPE to direct the flow of traffic.

The giveaway will be happening at the Quaker Road Sports Complex on May 28th from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Drivers are asked to enter from the east side of the parking lot and drive up to the site to receive one bag of tulips per vehicle.