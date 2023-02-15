Welland hosting Family Day activities on Monday

Welland is preparing a number of activities for Family Day this year.

The city set to hold activities at the Welland Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

Admission is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item.



There are opportunities to learn to skate and a chance to try ringette.

In the community room there are games to test skills with hockey shooting accuracy and the challenge of bubble hockey.



There will be a craft creation with the Welland Museum, face painting, a magician, and Shriner s Creek popcorn for sale.



Welland Optimist Club members will be handing out a voucher for a free hot dog or fries and a free drink to every child who attends the Family Day celebration.

The voucher is redeemable at the Main Arena canteen during the time of the event only.



Learn more at https://www.welland.ca/Leisure/eventsinfo/familyDay.asp.