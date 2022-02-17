Welland hosting free Family Day skate and offering free hotdogs to kids thanks to Optimist Club

The city of Welland is finalizing plans for Family Day.

Officials say due to weather, the family free skate at Welland’s Chippawa Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 18, is cancelled, however a free family skate will happen at the Welland Main Arena instead.

"Thanks to the Welland Optimist Club, Admission is free by donating a non-perishable food item. There will be a designated ‘Learn to Skate’ area with skate aids and bumpers and a play area where you can try out Ringette."

The Welland Optimist Club will be handing out a voucher for a free hot dog and a free drink to every child who attends the Family Day skate. Vouchers are redeemable at the Main Arena canteen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on February 21 only.

“It will be great to see families out and to enjoy our outdoor recreational amenities on Family Day,” said Rob Axiak, director of community services. “Our staff thrive in planning and hosting these events and to welcome families from across the city for a fun, free day of activities; it’s a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Families can also participate in a Family Day Goosechase, running from February 18 at 3 p.m. to February 21 at 6 p.m.

The popular scavenger-hunt style mobile app, offers a way to get creative for a chance to win prizes.

