Welland hosting free tulip giveaway next Friday

The City of Welland is hosting its annual tulip giveaway next Friday.

Residents can pick up their bag of free tulips on May 20th from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Quaker Road sports complex.

Parks staff will be on-site to provide vehicles with their bag of bulbs – one bag per vehicle while quantities last – in the parking lot of the sports complex.

Vehicles are to enter on the east side of the parking lot and slowly proceed through the sectioned-off route.

“We’ve been enjoying the nicer weather lately, and providing our community with a pop of colour for their gardens is fitting,” said Dave Steven, supervisor of parks and forestry. “Last year’s event ran smoothly with the setup we had in place, and we anticipate another good turnout.”

The tulip bulbs are cleared from the city’s commemorative gardens and annually distributed to the community.

In the past, some 12,000 bulbs have been given away annually.