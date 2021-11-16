Welland House Hotel cleanup should move ahead soon

Cleanup at the old Welland House Hotel should get the go ahead soon.

The owners of the property have submitted a heritage preservation plan and are now awaiting approval from the cities heritage committee.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says there may be some items that can be saved after the fire, "There is fieldstone in that building that goes back 150 years, can that be extracted, put aside, and potentially is built into a new building or some kind marker that indicates that this was an historic site in our community."

Once started cleanup is expected to take about a month.

Built in 1853 the Welland House Hotel was demolished in July after a fire ripped through the building.