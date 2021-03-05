Welland introducing new phone based seniors' program

Welland is getting some provincial money to create a seniors' program.

The city's recreation and culture division is receiving a $20,650 Provincial Seniors Community Grant to set up the Seniors Without Walls program.

Starting March 22nd, seniors can join the free program by phone to take part in educational discussions, health and wellness activities, local history conversations, games sessions, and service information.

Computers and internet access are not needed.

The program will run mornings and afternoons on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until the end of May.

Registration can be completed by contacting recreation@welland.ca or by calling the city at 905-735-1700 ext. 4000 and referencing Seniors' Centre Without Walls (SCWW).

A calendar of events is available on the online wellness guide and printed copies will be available at the Welland Community Wellness Complex and all Welland Public Library branches.