Welland issues record breaking number of building permits in 2021

The City of Welland says it issued a record-breaking number of building permits last year.

Officials issued 1,108 building permits, compared to 767 in 2020.

Of those permits, 759 were for new dwelling unit starts.

The construction value for all 2021 buildings permits is approximately $245M, resulting in a 22 per cent increase from the estimated construction value for the 767 permits issued in 2020 (approx. $200.1M).

Some notable developments in Welland in 2021 include a 4-storey, 103 unit apartment building at 300 South Pelham Road, a 6-storey, 137 unit apartment building at 699 Niagara Street; a 37 unit townhouse development on the south-east corner of Broadway and Perenack Avenue (former Broadway School Site); 108 lot subdivision on the north-west corner of Webber Road and South Pelham Road (known Sparrow Meadows Phase 7) and a 98 lot subdivision on the north side of Sauer Avenue, west of Bradley Avenue (known as Waterways Commons Phase 2).