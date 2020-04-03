Welland issues temporary layoff notices to library, museum, and city staff members

Temporary layoff notices have been handed out to library, museum, and city staff members in Welland.

The notices were issued to 15 full-time CUPE staff members yesterday.

This is on top of notices already given to 12 full-time transit drivers, 17 full-time public work casual members, and 23 part-time staff members including transit operators, transit terminal clerks, and recreation staff.

The Welland Public Library temporarily laid off 22 part-time staff members last week.

Another 8 full-time workers at the Library were given notices yesterday.

A pair of full-time and a couple of part-time contract staff members from the Welland Museum are also out of a job for the time being.

CEO of the library Julianne Brunet says, “Once it is safe to do so, we anticipate recalling all of our employees so that they may resume the transformational work that they do to support a healthy and strong community.

Welland CAO Gary Long says, “Decisions impacting the livelihood and well-being of our team have not been taken lightly by our Corporate Leadership Team and myself. We respect our mandate to provide public services and we respect the fact that these services are paid for by the taxpayers, many of whom have been impacted financially by the economic shocks of COVID-19. To this end, the City’s Corporate Leadership Team continues to focus on strong financial management and using taxpayer dollars wisely.”