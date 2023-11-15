Welland Jackfish to host summer all-star showdown

Another major success for the Welland Jackfish, who will be hosting a major event in the summer.

The Intercounty Baseball League made the announcement today that the 2023 Dominico Cup Champion, the Welland Jackfish, will host the 2024 IBL All-Star Showdown.

It marks the first All-Star event since 2016, and will be held at Welland Stadium July 20, 2024.

"We are very excited to announce that the Welland Jackfish will be hosting the 2024 IBL All-Star Showdown," said IBL Commissioner, Ted Kalnins. "Welland has taken in-game entertainment and fan interaction to a new level, and the All-Star Showdown will be no different."

The full format of the event will be announced on December 9th during the Jackfish Christmas Party at Tailgates Bar and Grill in Welland.

“This will be unlike any All-Star event fans have ever seen,” said Jackfish President and Director of Fun, Ryan Harrison. “We are breaking away from the traditional format and making it an event of non-stop action, entertainment, and showmanship.”

Tickets to the IBL All-Star Showdown will be available to fans based on priority with current 2024 Jackfish Season Members and ticket package holders having first access to All-Star ticket options.

The Jackfish, entering their fifth season in 2024, earned IBL Executive of the Year honors in 2019. They continued

their success in the league's return in 2021, doubling attendance ever since. In 2023, the Jackfish won their first IBL

championship while leading the eight-team league in attendance.