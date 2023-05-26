Welland launches pilot program offering menstrual products

Welland has launched a pilot program to improve access to menstrual products.

A number of washrooms in the community will now provide hygiene products to those in need.

The products will be available at the City Hall (Main Floor and Library washrooms), Welland Farmers Market, Welland Community Centre, Welland International Flatwater Centre, Maple Park Washroom facility, and Cooks Mills Park.

Amanda Degazio, manager of business and community services says, "By making menstrual products available, we aim to ensure everyone has access to the necessary resources for their menstrual health."

City staff will be restocking the washrooms through the course of the pilot which last until the end of the year.

If anyone encounters issues with the availability or condition of products in municipal washrooms they are asked to call 905-735-1700 x3000.