Welland launches scavenger hunt challenge to recognize Recreation and Parks Month

Welland is celebrating Recreation and Parks Month by inviting residents to take part in scavenger hunts.

Throughout the month of June, residents can download the Goosechase app to take part in the game. (Apple) (Google Play)

Once the app has been downloaded, participants can use the Game Code 1BM9B4 to join in on the fun and receive different challenges until the end of the month.

At the end, a winner will be awarded a picnic set up with games.

Some of the challenges may require venturing out into the community; participants are reminded to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.