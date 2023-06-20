iHeartRadio
Welland launching Love My Park campaign


love my park

The City of Welland is launching a new initiative named Love My Park.

The effort is designed to get the community involved in improving parks across the city.

Manager Business and Community Services - Amanda Degazio says things kick off at Bridlewood Park tomorrow (Wednesday June 21).

The initiative will visit six parks this summer.

Wednesday, June 21 - Bridlewood Park    
Wednesday, June 28 - Gram Park
Wednesday, July 1    - Bemus Park
Wednesday, July 19 - Seaway Park
Wednesday, July 26 - Glen Park
Wednesday, August 9 - Hooker Street Park

For more information visit https://www.engagewelland.ca/love-my-park

