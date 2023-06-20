Welland launching Love My Park campaign
The City of Welland is launching a new initiative named Love My Park.
The effort is designed to get the community involved in improving parks across the city.
Manager Business and Community Services - Amanda Degazio says things kick off at Bridlewood Park tomorrow (Wednesday June 21).
Click HERE to listen to Amanda discuss the effort on The Drive.
The initiative will visit six parks this summer.
Wednesday, June 21 - Bridlewood Park
Wednesday, June 28 - Gram Park
Wednesday, July 1 - Bemus Park
Wednesday, July 19 - Seaway Park
Wednesday, July 26 - Glen Park
Wednesday, August 9 - Hooker Street Park
For more information visit https://www.engagewelland.ca/love-my-park
