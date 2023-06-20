Welland launching Love My Park campaign

The City of Welland is launching a new initiative named Love My Park.

The effort is designed to get the community involved in improving parks across the city.

Manager Business and Community Services - Amanda Degazio says things kick off at Bridlewood Park tomorrow (Wednesday June 21).

Click HERE to listen to Amanda discuss the effort on The Drive.

The initiative will visit six parks this summer.

Wednesday, June 21 - Bridlewood Park

Wednesday, June 28 - Gram Park

Wednesday, July 1 - Bemus Park

Wednesday, July 19 - Seaway Park

Wednesday, July 26 - Glen Park

Wednesday, August 9 - Hooker Street Park

For more information visit https://www.engagewelland.ca/love-my-park