Welland Legion hosting Comedy Show Fundraiser in support of adults with disabilities

The Royal Canadian Legion in Welland will be hosting a Comedy Show Fundraiser on Friday, July 21st.

This fundraiser comes at a time when seniors and adults with disabilities struggle with limited income, and access to much needed support services.

Happy in my Home, Community Support Services of Niagara, and Garden City Comedy Festival have teamed up to bring the night of laughter.

The event encourages helping local seniors and adults with disabilities with services such as Meals on Wheels, transportation to and from medical appointments, grocery order/delivery, homemaking and more.

Proceeds will go to support programming so clients remain independent, safe, and Happy in their Homes .

“We are excited and proud to be helping out with this great fundraiser to help Community Support Services of Niagara.” said David Green, Garden City Comedy Festival Director. “It’s going to be a wonderful night of laughs. Gather some friends and come have some fun!”

Tickets available online by visiting the website: www.happyinmyhome.ca