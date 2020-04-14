Welland long-term care home exits COVID-19 outbreak
As many public health officials turn their attention to struggling nursing homes and retirement residences during the pandemic, there is some good news on the local front.
Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says a Welland facility has weathered an outbreak.
“Rapelje Lodge, which is one of our long-term care homes that was in a COVID-19 outbreak, has actually exited that outbreak as of late yesterday.”
The news comes as Canada’s Chief Public Health officer Doctor Theresa Tam confirmed half of the country’s COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care homes.
Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls is struggling with a particularly deadly outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least 10 people.
A total of five seniors’ facilities in the region are dealing with outbreaks: Shalom Manor, Albright Manor, Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland.
Hirji says dedicated teams will be assigned to the facilities experiencing outbreaks to provide advice and make sure all necessary measures are in place.
