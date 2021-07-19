Welland looking for new volunteer firefighters

Welland is recruiting new volunteer firefighters.

Candidates must be a current, permanent resident of Welland, have a grade 12 diploma or equivalent, be legally entitled to work in Canada, have a valid G class driver's licence and clean driving history, and be certified for First Aid and CPR Level C.

Applicants must complete an application package, including a resume, and submit it to the drop box at City Hall in a sealed envelope by 4 p.m. Friday, August 6th.