Welland looking for organizations to help distribute donated masks

The city of Welland is looking for help to distribute non-medical grade face masks.

The Niagara Region received five million masks thanks to a donation from MedSup Canada last week.

Those masks have been divvied up among the municipalities for distribution.

Welland is working with several service agencies, including library branches, to get to masks to people who need them but officials are putting out a call for help.

They are seeking more partnerships with Welland organizations and agencies to act as distribution hubs for the masks.

Interested organizations can call the city's Manager of Fleet, Equipment, and Purchasing at 905-735-1700 Ext. 3017