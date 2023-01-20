Welland looking for sports award nominees
The City of Welland is seeking nominations for their annual sports awards.
They are looking to recognize local athletes, coaches and teams that had outstanding achievements in their respective sports in 2022.
Awards within the Athlete, Non-Athlete, and the H.L. Cudney Memorial categories are open to Welland residents or Welland-based teams who excelled in their sport.
You can review the nomination criteria and submit entries at www.welland.ca/events/sportsawardsnomination.asp.
The deadline for nomination submissions is Jan. 27, 2022.
