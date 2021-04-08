Welland looking to hire lifeguards, swim instructors, and Recreation and Culture Ambassadors

The city of Welland is looking for new lifeguards and swim instructors for the summer.

The city will offer free recertification and transfer courses to all interested applicants, including Canadian Red Cross Courses for pool lifeguards, standard first aid with CPR Level C, and water safety instructor.

Staff are also planning to hire Recreation and Culture Ambassadors.

Ambassadors will receive free lifeguard training while employed by the city.

To apply submit a resume and cover letter to HR@Welland.ca. More information is available on the city's website.

Last year several Niagara municipalities reporting a shortage in trained lifeguards and struggled to fill the roles.