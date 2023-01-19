Welland looks for feedback on transportation plan
The City of Welland is looking for feedback from residents on their Transportation Master Plan.
They have scheduled the first of two public information centres on February 1st, from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall.
The plan is looking at long-term road network and active transportation strategies.
Livia McEachern, manager of engineering, says, "Ahead of unprecedented growth in the City, we're working with residents to create a transportation plan that suits our current needs but also prepares for the future growth expected in the City."
You can visit www.engagewelland.ca/transportation-master-plan-study for more information.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable_ January 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Rachel Braithwaite - Exec. Dir, Downtown Association
Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor
-
-