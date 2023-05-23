Welland lowers flags as community mourns popular Fire Captain

Flags are being lowered in Welland as the community grieves the loss of a popular firefighter in the city.

47-year-old Captain Craig Bowman passed away this weekend after a fight with cancer, an occupational illness of the job.

Captain Bowman first started his career in Thorold, and joined the Welland Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in 2002.

Officials say he rose to the rank of Captain easily as he was a natural leader and built many strong relationships.

"Even as he fearlessly fought cancer, he focused on protecting others from the risks of the unrelenting illness. He was kind and caring and turned strangers into friends everywhere he went."

Welland Fire will proudly honour Captain Bowman, with a visitation scheduled for Monday, May 29, and service on Tuesday, May 30.

Welland Fire plans to hold a full line of duty death service and funeral.

Location and time are still being worked out.

Flags have been lowered at all City facilities and will remain at half staff until May 31st to honour and remember Captain Bowman.

According to the CDC, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, and research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population.