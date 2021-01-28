Welland lowers flags as COVID death toll almost hits 300 in Niagara
The city of Welland has lowered its flags to express sympathy to all those who have died due to COVID.
The death toll in Niagara reached 299 today, with 10 new COVID-related deaths reported within the past 24 hours.
Welland Mayor Frank Campion directed that flags at Welland Civic Square and other municipal facilities be lowered to half mast in recognition of those who have perished due to COVID-19 and as an expression of sympathy to their families and friends.
“We mourn the significant number of members of our community, the region, and everywhere who have tragically lost their lives due to COVID-19. The lowering of the flags is also a reminder that we all share a responsibility to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic that has taken such a devastating toll. We can collectively save lives and ultimately end the pandemic by following the rules. The number of lives lost and the speed at which they are being lost, particularly in our seniors’ population, is unacceptable so we must act now.”
