Welland man arrested after shooting in the city on Monday night

A 22 year old man has been arrested after a shooting in Welland.

The shooting took place Monday night and left a 24 year old man with minor injuries.

Montana Noonan has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Noonan was held in custody pending a bail hearing that is expected to take place on February 18, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1003300.