Welland man arrested after shooting in the city on Monday night
A 22 year old man has been arrested after a shooting in Welland.
The shooting took place Monday night and left a 24 year old man with minor injuries.
Montana Noonan has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
Noonan was held in custody pending a bail hearing that is expected to take place on February 18, 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1003300.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred DaviesROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred Davies
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lockdown opponents call for arrest, assault and murder of Niagara’s medical officer of health. 'Oh, come on!' Comedian Mike Ward's lawyer provokes outburst from Supreme Court justices.
-
Problems with medical pot grow ops in Port Colborne - MayorPort Colborne Mayor Bill Steele is concerned some medical marijuana operations are not what they claim to be.