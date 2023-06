Niagara police say two men were involved in a verbal argument that escalated when one pulled out a knife.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m near Market Square and Young Street in Welland.

Police say the man armed with a knife made several attempts to slash the other male. There were no injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Twenty-two-year-old Jacob Lundy of Welland is charged with assault with a weapon.