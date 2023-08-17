Welland man arrested in Quebec child luring investigation

A 27-year-old Welland man is facing charges in a child exploitation investigation that started in Quebec.

Back in April of last year, the Bromont Police Service in Quebec, began an investigation into the luring of a child under the age of 16.

The investigation identified a suspect in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit took over the investigation and searched the suspect's home in Welland today.

Police say several devices used in the case where seized and they arrested a suspect.

27-year-old Cameron Gregory Micheal Davidson of Welland is charged with Luring a Child via telecommunication to commit the offence of Making Child Pornography.

A bail hearing will be held later today.

"The Niagara Regional Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with Ontario Police Services and International Partners. This investigative initiative has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General."