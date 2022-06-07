Welland man charged in a series of carjackings in Oakville

Halton police say three males have been arrested after three separate carjackings at different locations in Oakville on May 27, May 30 and June 3.

Police say the suspects targetted newer model Range Rovers parked in commercial parking lots.

Investigators were able to identify those involved.

On Monday, one of the suspect vehicles was spotted in the area of Sherway Gardens Mall in Etobicoke when police say it appeared the occupants were preparing another carjacking of a Range Rover.

Police moved in and arrested the three.

Facing numerous charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and flight from police is 22-year-old Marcolammar Layne of Welland.

Also facing numerous charges is Jayden Mesquita of North York and Augustus Francois of Toronto, both 21-years-old.