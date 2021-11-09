Welland man charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats

A Welland man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and threatened an officer.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a Southworth Street and Simpson Ave home last night just before 11 p.m. When they arrived the suspect was told to leave the property, and was arrested when he refused to do so.

NRP officials say the man intentionally kicked an officer and resisted arrest, but the officer was not hurt.

Police officials accuse the suspect of making numerous death threats while he was being transported.

As a result, 27 year old Drew Carrier-St. Louis has been charged with failing to leave a premise when directed, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and uttering threats.