Welland man dies following head on crash in Wellandport
A 26 year old Welland man has died after a head on collision in West Lincoln.
Niagara Regional Police, West Lincoln Fire, and Niagara EMS were called to the Canborough Road and Baldwin Road area of Wellandport yesterday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m. after the crash.
Police officials say the Welland man was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox and attempted to pass another driver, colliding head on with a red and silver Dodge Ram driven by a 55 year old man from Canfield.
The vehicles were both significantly damaged and the drivers needed to be mechanically extricated from the wreckage.
The 26 year old Welland man was transported to hospital by air ambulance, but later died in hospital.
The 55 year old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, reopening just before midnight.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009472.
