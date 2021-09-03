Welland man facing charges after firearm investigation
A Welland man is facing charges after a Niagara Regional Police investigation into firearms.
On Wednesday police executed a warrant in the Darby Road and Schisler Road area, finding a Remington 770 rifle and 2 rounds of ammunition.
Officers charged 54 year old Michael J. Racine with Careless Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, and Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Karl Dockstader
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (In Theatres) *Cinderella (Amazon Prime Video) *Mogul Mowgli (in theatres)
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.