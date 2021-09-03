Welland man facing charges after firearm investigation

A Welland man is facing charges after a Niagara Regional Police investigation into firearms.

On Wednesday police executed a warrant in the Darby Road and Schisler Road area, finding a Remington 770 rifle and 2 rounds of ammunition.

Officers charged 54 year old Michael J. Racine with Careless Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, and Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized.