Welland man facing sexual assault charges
A Welland man is facing sexual assault charges.
Niagara Regional Police investigators say the incidents happened between January 1 and July 19 of this year.
51 year old Mark Keating has been arrested and charged with Voyeurism, Sexual Assault, Assault, and Assault with a Weapon.
Officers say Keating and the female victim were known to each other.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009530.