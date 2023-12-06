Welland man facing weapons charges

A Welland man is facing weapons charges following a disturbance call.

Niagara Regional Police say there were called to a home in the area of Alberta Street and Avon Street on Tuesday.

Officers say the suspect was holding a rifle and arguing with a another man and woman.

Detectives say the suspect was asked to put the gun down but refused and barricaded himself inside the house.

Police were able to safely remove the suspect and place him under arrest.

35 year old Jason Azotoni has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1029470.

