Welland man in custody after dangerous driving incident in Wainfleet
Niagara police say a 40-year-old man was injured after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Wainfleet.
It happened Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. at Victoria Avenue and Regional Road 27.
Investigators determined the motorcyle was intentionally hit by a 2017 Toyota Corolla.
Police say the car and its licence plates were stolen.
The man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Forty-eight year old Jason Martilla of Welland is facing several charges including dangerous driving.
