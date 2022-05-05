Welland man in custody after dangerous driving incident in Wainfleet

Niagara police say a 40-year-old man was injured after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Wainfleet.

It happened Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. at Victoria Avenue and Regional Road 27.

Investigators determined the motorcyle was intentionally hit by a 2017 Toyota Corolla.

Police say the car and its licence plates were stolen.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forty-eight year old Jason Martilla of Welland is facing several charges including dangerous driving.