Welland man plans to donate to charity after winning big $79,500 prize

A Welland man has won a $79,500 prize with OLG's Pools.

When picking up his winnings 36 year old Michael Jurich says he went for the longshot and it was an overwhelming and exciting feeling to win. He says when he called his dad and his friends to share the news their minds were blown.

He plans to donate some of his winnings to charity, buy a sports jersey, and then save the rest.

The winning ticket was bought at Shell on East Main Street in Welland.