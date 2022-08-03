Welland man wanted after stabbing at a bar

Niagara Police are searching for a Welland man after a stabbing over the weekend.

23 year old Paul Rodney Junior Witter is wanted in connection to a stabbing last Saturday at Kavern Bar on the corner of Maple Avenue and Prince Charles Drive.

Witter is described as black, 6 foot 1 with a medium build.

He has a black goatee and a scar near his left eye.

Witter lives in Welland but has ties to various communities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police believe he is hiding and may be getting assistance from people he knows.

At last report the victim was in hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009442.