Welland man wins $100,000
A 46 year old man from Welland plans to pay off his debt thanks to a Lotto Max win.
Robert Bortolussi won $100,000 by matching the last six Encore numbers in the March 27th draw.
He says he plans to build up some healthy savings. "I'll also celebrate with my girlfriend when we're in the clear from the pandemic."
-
-
Jennie Stevens, MPP for St. Catharines - Asked the government about Garden City Manor's failed inspectionsJennie Stevens: "How many more examples do we need before the Premier finally cracks down on these for-profit homes?"
-