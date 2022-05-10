Welland man wins $100,000 on scratch ticket
A Welland man has turned a $20 winning ticket into $100,000.
Gary Keay says he won $20 on an INSTANT BLOCK-O ticket so he decided to buy two more, "When I played the ticket and saw the amount, I couldn't believe it. I went to the store right away to make sure it was real."
Keay says it sunk in when he saw Big Winner appear on the ticket checker,"I started shaking. It was unbelievable at first, then the happiness and excitement took over. I can't find the right words to express how I feel other than, 'Wow!'"
Gary bought the ticket at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Primeway Drive in Welland.
