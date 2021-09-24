Welland marking Franco-Ontarian Day
The city of Welland is getting an early start on celebrating Franco-Ontarian Day.
The special occasion is tomorrow, but the city will be hosting a flag raising this morning at 11 a.m. at city hall.
City officials say 11 percent of Welland's population is French-speaking, making it one of Ontario's 26 designated Francophone communities.
The city's website includes a French section, Discover Welland -- Decouvrir, to help people find the best places to visit and learn about the history of Francophone culture.
Region-wide, the Bonjour Niagara website also offers suggestions on French language resources in Niagara.