Welland marking Franco-Ontarian Day

The city of Welland is getting an early start on celebrating Franco-Ontarian Day.

The special occasion is tomorrow, but the city will be hosting a flag raising this morning at 11 a.m. at city hall.

City officials say 11 percent of Welland's population is French-speaking, making it one of Ontario's 26 designated Francophone communities.

The city's website includes a French section, Discover Welland -- Decouvrir, to help people find the best places to visit and learn about the history of Francophone culture.

Region-wide, the Bonjour Niagara website also offers suggestions on French language resources in Niagara.