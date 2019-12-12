Welland mayor defends Community Improvement Program

City of Welland officials are emphasizing the importance of Community Improvement Programs.

This comes after questions were raised about the benefits of the programs following a KPMG presentation to the Region.

Welland Mayor Frank Campion disagrees with the findings of the report, saying the CIP is important to strategic development.

"The city of Welland, over the last few years, have been using CIP grants to the tune of about $400,00, almost $500,000, and the resultant private sector investment is about $33 million, so for every dollar we invest, there's about a $66 dollar investment in the private side."

Campion says grants have been used to develop a 50 unit affordable housing unit on King Street,"These are below market value rents and I believe that this project would not happen without incentive grants."

He says says brownfields have benefited from the CIP grants and are expected to generate $59 million in private sector investment.