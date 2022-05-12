Welland mom wins $1M 'This win accelerates my personal goals'

Welland woman is celebrating a $1M lottery win.

47-year-old Marie Sylvie Roy matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the April 30th, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win the cash.

"I've purchased lottery tickets on and off for over 20 years, I don’t always add ENCORE, but I did this time because the store clerk asked me."

The customer service worker and mother said she was shocked when she discovered her big win while at the store. "I asked the clerk how much the prize was for, and she said 'Big!' I was surprised!"

Marie told her brother and son about her big win right away. "They're surprised and happy for me," she smiled.

She plans to pay some bills, invest, complete some home renovations and treat herself to a vacation.

"This win accelerates my personal goals.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Niagara Street in Welland.