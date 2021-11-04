Welland moves forward with short-term rentals

Welland has decided to allow short-term rentals starting next year, but it will be regulated.

A short-term rental is defined as a dwelling unit rented for 28 consecutive days or less but does not include a bed and breakfast, hotel/motel, or boarding or lodging house.

Welland Council has approved an amendment to the Zoning By-law allowing short-term rental accommodations as a secondary use in residential, agricultural, and institutional zones and the principle use of dwellings in commercial zones that allow residential uses.

The City does not currently allow short-term rentals, however, bed and breakfasts and accessory apartments are permitted.

"We know that short-term rentals already exist in the City," said CAO Steve Zorbas. "What we're able to do now is regulate them and ensure that anyone who operates a short-term rental understands that they have a responsibility to ensure there are no negative impacts on those living next door."

The licensing fee is set at $1,029.50, with a yearly renewal fee of $75.

The By-law Enforcement Division is responsible for enforcing the regulations within the Short-Term Rental Licencing By-law and will alter hours to provide effective enforcement.