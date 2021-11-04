Welland moves forward with short-term rentals
Welland has decided to allow short-term rentals starting next year, but it will be regulated.
A short-term rental is defined as a dwelling unit rented for 28 consecutive days or less but does not include a bed and breakfast, hotel/motel, or boarding or lodging house.
Welland Council has approved an amendment to the Zoning By-law allowing short-term rental accommodations as a secondary use in residential, agricultural, and institutional zones and the principle use of dwellings in commercial zones that allow residential uses.
The City does not currently allow short-term rentals, however, bed and breakfasts and accessory apartments are permitted.
"We know that short-term rentals already exist in the City," said CAO Steve Zorbas. "What we're able to do now is regulate them and ensure that anyone who operates a short-term rental understands that they have a responsibility to ensure there are no negative impacts on those living next door."
The licensing fee is set at $1,029.50, with a yearly renewal fee of $75.
The By-law Enforcement Division is responsible for enforcing the regulations within the Short-Term Rental Licencing By-law and will alter hours to provide effective enforcement.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Nov 4Doug Ford announces a $15.00 minimum wage for workers as of January 1, 2022. The minimum wage had increased by 10 cents per hour on October 1, 2021. Transport Canada announced that eight regional airports including Hamilton and Waterloo could be open to arriving and departing international flights before the end of November. Matt talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
AM Roundtable - Lucas Spinosa, Mike Balsom and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Lucas Spinosa, Mike Balsom and Glen McCann
-