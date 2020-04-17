Welland Museum begins initiative to share uplifting community stories
The Welland Musuem is trying to lift some spirits with a new initiative to share good news.
Neighbours are being asked to share uplifting stories, favourite families activities, an even recipes ahead of Tuesday, May 5th.
The day has been dubbed ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ by global organizations trying to spread a sense of unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, people celebrate Giving Tuesday following the American Thanksgiving by donating to local causes in need but many charities are feeling the strain now as many Canadians are out of work due to the virus.
Your good news stories can be sent to tami@wellandmuseum.ca
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
-
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.