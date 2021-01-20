Welland Museum receives $64,500 through Resilient Communities Fund

The Welland Museum is receiving $64,500 through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The money from the Resilient Communities Fund grant is intended to help non-profit organizations recover and rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19.

Museum officials plan to use the funding to develop new fundraising strategies, purchase data management software, and install technological equipment to communicate the safety protocols when patrons return in-person.

"As a charitable not-for-profit organization, the investment in our fundraising program is incredibly important and will allow the Welland Museum to enhance our programming and bring the community even more great events in the future," Chair of the Welland Museum Board of Directors Greg D'Amico says via a release. "We are looking forward to seeing all of our members and guests back in the building as soon as it is safe to do so."