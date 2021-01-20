Welland Museum receives $64,500 through Resilient Communities Fund
The Welland Museum is receiving $64,500 through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
The money from the Resilient Communities Fund grant is intended to help non-profit organizations recover and rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19.
Museum officials plan to use the funding to develop new fundraising strategies, purchase data management software, and install technological equipment to communicate the safety protocols when patrons return in-person.
"As a charitable not-for-profit organization, the investment in our fundraising program is incredibly important and will allow the Welland Museum to enhance our programming and bring the community even more great events in the future," Chair of the Welland Museum Board of Directors Greg D'Amico says via a release. "We are looking forward to seeing all of our members and guests back in the building as soon as it is safe to do so."
-
Inauguration Day in the U.S.AMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden
-
Lifting Lockdown Measures When Cases Fall to One Thousand or Less a DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding lifting lockdown measures when cases fall to one thousand or less and vaccine roll out
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.