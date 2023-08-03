Welland names Sherri-Marie Millar interim CAO

The City of Welland has named Sherri-Marie Millar the interim CAO.

Millar has spent the last four years with the City most recently as the director of infrastructure services

Mayor Frank Campion says, "As a municipality on the rise, we need someone at the helm, and we entrust Sherri-Marie with that responsibility and believe she will lead us to where we need to go."

Millar steps in after Steve Zorbas was removed from the position last month.

There was no reason given for his departure.

Council is expected to discuss plans to recruit a full-time CAO later this month.