Welland names Zorbas new CAO

Welland has named Steve Zorbas their new Chief Administrative Officer.

Zorbas has been filling the role on an interim basis during the search. He was previously the City's General Manager of Corporate Services, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work and advice provided by Andrea Daisley, Manager of Human Resources, and Robert Johnson of Organization Consulting Limited in guiding the CAO selection committee and subsequently Council through the hiring process," said Mayor Campion. "I am pleased with the decision to appoint Mr. Steve Zorbas to the position of CAO. Steve has proven to be a valuable, competent, and creative leader here in Welland. I want to thank Mr. Zorbas for his previous service and look forward to continuing to have him work with myself and Council through these very busy times."

Zorbas takes the post immediately and says "As CAO, I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Mayor and Members of Council on achieving the City's goals and objectives."



