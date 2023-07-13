Welland officers responding to construction site accident in Pelham

Welland police officers, alongside Pelham Fire Services and paramedics, responded to a workplace accident at a construction site in Pelham at about 1:30pm earlier today.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 20 year old male employee of a construction company was up on a ladder, when he fell to the ground.

A tool being used by the employee is believed to have come into contact with an electrical wire, causing the employee to become electrocuted.

The employee has since been transported by Niagara paramedics to an out-of-town trauma centre with possible life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, and the scene is being held by officers until they arrive.