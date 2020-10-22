Welland officials ask are you happy with the current ward system?
The city of Welland is taking a deep dive into its ward system ahead of the next municipal election.
City officials want to know if residents are satisfied with the current number of councillors and wards.
And they ask would you like it to change?
Niagara Falls opted years ago to eliminate wards and cut the number of councillors.
Log on to the city's website and take the survey
Results will be presented to city council in January.
