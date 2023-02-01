Welland opening emergency shelter at Tennis Club

The City of Welland is launching a pilot emergency homeless shelter at the Tennis Club.

Officials say the shelter, which will house 5 beds, will be operated by the Hope Centre, and will be available to residents until the end of March.

The shelter will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A trained social worker will be onsite.

“The availability of this emergency shelter will help people in our community who don’t have access to a safe, warm location for the overnight hours when the temperatures start to decline,” said Councillor Bonnie Fokkens, who, along with Councillor John Chiocchio brought forward a notice of motion to implement the shelter. “We are grateful for our partners at the Hope Centre who will oversee the emergency shelter services and ensure health and safety are at the forefront of all operations.”

Also partnering on the pilot project is Beyond the Streets Welland and Holy Trinity Church.

Beyond the Streets assists the Welland community with crisis response, hot meals, and street outreach.

Beyond the Streets will sweep the area in the mornings.

City staff will evaluate the pilot program to see if it should be a long-term solution.

The Welland Tennis Club is located at 45 Hooker Street.