Welland opens cooling centres as heat wave continues
Welland has opened cooling stations in the city as a heat wave continues in Niagara.
Cooling stations are open for public use when a heat alert is issued, and city pools are available for residents to cool off.
Here is a list of operating locations and hours:
East Main Street Transit Terminal, 160 East Main Street
Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Welland Community Centre, 145 Lincoln Street
Open access until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
City outdoor swimming pools open from July 3 to August 27
Monday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Splash pad hours
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Community members who are concerned about individuals who are homeless or are in need of sheltered can call 211.
