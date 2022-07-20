Welland opens cooling centres as heat wave continues

Welland has opened cooling stations in the city as a heat wave continues in Niagara.

Cooling stations are open for public use when a heat alert is issued, and city pools are available for residents to cool off.

Here is a list of operating locations and hours:

East Main Street Transit Terminal, 160 East Main Street

Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Welland Community Centre, 145 Lincoln Street

Open access until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

City outdoor swimming pools open from July 3 to August 27

Monday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash pad hours

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Community members who are concerned about individuals who are homeless or are in need of sheltered can call 211.